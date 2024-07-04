Head-on collision: LASTMA rescues driver with broken legs, two others in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) swiftly responded to a serious head-on collision between two loaded trucks, rescuing a truck driver with broken legs and two others with serious head injuries.

This was contained in a release by LASTMA X.com, noting that some motorists continue to flout the transportation law despite repeated warnings.

The release explained that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, confirmed that the accident occurred at Ajegunle bus-stop, heading towards Toll-gate, Sango, Lagos.

Hon. Giwa stated that the collision involved two loaded trucks transporting bottled Maltina (FKJ 240 XS) and floor tiles.

It further stated “Immediate investigations revealed that one of the trucks, driving against traffic at high speed, lost control due to brake failure and collided with the oncoming truck fully loaded with floor tiles.

Giwa noted that drivers continue to violate the law despite ongoing government campaigns against driving against upcoming vehicle (one-way) and stressing the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly the braking system.

He urged all truck drivers and private car owners to avoid speeding and to check the condition of their vehicles, especially during the rainy season, before driving within and outside the state.

The rescued truck driver with broken legs and the two others with serious head injuries were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

To ensure free vehicular movement around the accident scene, LASTMA officers called the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit for the immediate evacuation of the two trucks.

Giwa stressed the importance of safety while driving and expressed his sympathies to those injured in the accident.

He urged all motorists, including truck drivers, to refrain from speeding during any journey within or outside Lagos.

