Hate narrative: we must accept our diversity- University Don

—As Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation holds interreligious symposium in Plateau

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Christians and Muslims on the Plateau and Nigeria have been tasked to reconnect to their humanity and discard all manner of religious bigotry and embrace one another for the seek of peace and development.

A lecturer with the Department of Mass Communication, Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria, Emmanuel Idakwo, throw the challenged while delivering a symposium lecture on interreligious dialogue, held in Shendam Catholic Diocese, Shendam Local Government over the weekend.

The symposium lecture was organized by Bishop Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace in partnership with interreligious dialogue Commission office of the Catholic Diocese of Shendam, for religious leaders in Shendam, Qua’an-Pan, Mikang, Langtang North, Langtang South and Wase LGAs respectively.

Shedding his thought on the theme, “hate speeches and Religious conflict: The Bane of Interreligious Harmony and Peace Building”, Idakwo expressed sadness that most of the conflict happening around the world over decades is as a result of hate narrative.

In Nigeria particularly Plateau State, he said some politicians are hidden under religion to create disharmony amongst people for their personal ambition.

“God does not discriminate when creating human beings. As such our diversity and coexistence has come to stayed and we must learn to tolerate one another.

“We are living in a very diversifying society, therefore, there is a need to explored our diversity to wealth creation and economic prosperity”, he mentioned.

The guest speaker also recommended that religious leaders should always make utterances aimed at uniting the people, while government and policymakers should recognize and work closely with opinion leaders towards finding solutions for harmonious coexistence.

Very Rev.Father Vincent Diyong, the Director Interreligious Dialogue Commission Catholic Diocese of Shendam, representing the Bishop of the Diocese His Grace, Most Rev Dr Philip Dung, confirmed they are holding the symposium in collaboration with Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for peace.

According to him, “the aim is to always come together as religious leaders and discuss with a sincerity of purpose so that peace and harmony will continue thriving in our domains because no religion preached violence.So let continued to shower love and live in peace with one another. Most of the conflict that happened are politically motivated because politicians are taking advantage of religion to incite violence among people.

“Were been brought on this forum as religious leaders for us to discuss because I am part of Bishop Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for peace in which I am a fellow, and were asked that we should do this and we do it. I hope we will found a lasting solution for peaceful coexistence in southern zone, Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Parts of the resolutions raised by the participants at the end of the one day symposium includes; that government should ensure justice, equity and fairness for all while carrying investigation in conflict affected areas, security personnel who found wanting should be dealt according to the law, government should regulate sermons by religious leaders aimed at disintegrating people and ensure monthly or quarterly stakeholders meetings in southern Plateau to prevent security breach.