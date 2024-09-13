Hardship: We will address economic challenges, says FG

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to address the socio-economic challenges and evolve solutions to emerging threats to the nation’s well-being.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who stated this Friday at a town hall engagement organised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja, emphasised the government’s determination to tackle head-on the ills that have troubled the nation in recent years.

The Minister commended the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, ministers, and other stakeholders to the meeting, which aims to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said the present government has made efforts to reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security.

The minister said the federal government is committed to fulfilling its pledge to Nigerians and is working tirelessly to restore Nigeria’s economic pride globally, tackle socio-economic challenges head-on and find solutions to emerging threats.

To achieve this, she noted that the government is collaborating with policymakers, employers, and workers to generate momentum for development, while the ministry is tasked with ensuring decent work, industrial peace, and harmony to drive national growth.

She said: “This Administration’s mantra “Renewed Hope Agenda, Unity and Progress for all Nigerians”, predicated on eight (8) points focusing on Job creation, Education, Health, Food security, and Social investment as essential pillars of development a policy implementation that will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity which Government has vigorously pursued at all levels. This remains the pledge we made to all Nigerians, hence Government is working round the clock to put Nigeria in its pride of place in the world economy.

“I therefore make no excuses as this Government of APC is determined and committed to tackling headlong all socio-economic ills that have troubled our nation and we shall by the grace of God Almighty evolve solutions to emerging threats to our wellbeing as a nation.”

The stakeholders’ engagement, according to her, is aimed at Raising awareness among labour leaders, employers, and civil society organizations; Mobilizing the workforce to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda; Fostering cooperative labour-government relations and replacing conflict with collaboration.

“Recognizing this, the Federal Government has sought and continues to seek to collaborate with policy makers, in this case, both employers and workers’ representatives, who make development possible by generating and sustaining the momentum so that together we can attain enviable heights of progress in our beloved country,” she added.

Onyejeocha expressed confidence in the experts’ ability to proffer implementable strategies to achieve the agenda. She thanked President Tinubu for his vision and leadership, and all stakeholders for their participation.

Speaking during the event, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Yemi Cardoso, expressed conviction that every period of adversity inevitably presents its own unique set of challenges, which are subsequently followed by a return to stability.

Cardoso, who was represented by Mr. Omolola Adegbenga, Head Pensions, CBN, said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s activities are solely focused on fostering economic development and advancement.

He noted that while some individuals may posit that certain achievements are unattainable, others may counter that all things are possible.

Cardoso, however, stressed that Hope provides the essential foundation for potential achievement and that concerted efforts will ultimately culminate in exceptional success.

He said: “It is not a coincidence that the president came up with Renewed Hope. I believe that every storm comes with challenges, and after which there will be calm. Every activity of the CBN is geared towards economic growth and good governance.

“When you say nothing is impossible, you are right. When you say nothing is possible, you are also right, but I want to let you know that Hope is the foundation of possibility and with the collective effort we will achieve greatness.”

The meeting brought together a cross-section of stakeholders from both the private and public sectors to engage in a comprehensive examination of the distinctive economic challenges confronting the country and the labour ecosystem, and to discuss strategies for future progress.

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, participants at the event included: Mr. Inuwa Yakubu, Representative of Permanent Secretary; Hon. Baffa Dan Agundi, Director-General (DG), National Productivity Centre (NPC); DG, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Silas Agara; DG, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremu; Mr. Adedeji Adegoke, representative of the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), and Mrs. Chinyere Emeka-Anuna, representative of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

