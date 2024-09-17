Hardship: Sokoto Govt. disburses N10m assistance to needy

The Sokoto State Government, through the state Zakkat and Endowment Agency, on Monday commenced disbursement of monthly assistance to the needy in the state.

Inaugurating the exercise in Sokoto, Malam Lawal Maidoki, the Chairman of the agency, said the initiative was part of the government’s ongoing efforts to alleviate economic hardship among citizens.

“As part of the initiatives by the government led by Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, we are empowering 100 less privileged individuals today, with each receiving N20,000,” Maidoki said.

He explained that the assistance was meant to help the beneficiaries start small businesses, thereby improving their living conditions amid the current economic challenges.

“The exercise also includes provisions for medical assistance, food, and other daily needs for the needy across the 23 local government areas of the state,” he added.

Maidoki emphasized the government’s commitment to not only supporting the well-being of the needy but also implementing proper measures to address their plights.

He expressed appreciation for the state government’s dedication to providing a monthly N10 million support through the agency and assured that the aid would reach the intended recipients.

He also thanked individuals and organisations that sustained support to the less privileged persons and appealed to other spirited individuals to join the cause.

Additionally, Maidoki disclosed that the arms of the commission were wide opened to collect contributions from individuals to be delivered to the people of Maiduguri, Borno, hit by the recent flood disaster.

