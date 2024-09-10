Hardship: Sanwo-Olu, Umo Eno say current trying times will phase out

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart from Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno have called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, saying the current challenges is a trying time that will phase out.

The duo spoke during the 24th edition of the National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Soar Beyond Boundaries… Enrich Communities.”

The SSA to President Bola Tinubu, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State emerged as the inspirational woman of the year at the conference.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom donated the sum of N50 million to the committee as a way of encouraging the initiative.

The objective of the conference is to address various challenges facing women, empowering and supporting them to become independent while realizing their full potential.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The country is facing a difficult time but it is not peculiar to Nigeria. The only way to solve our challenges is to come together collectively. We know it is time to tighten our belts.

“The leadership, both at the national and sub-national is committed to have a change narrative. But let us leave here believing that there is going to be a better tomorrow.

“We must have a positive change. The conference provides us with the opportunity to have a better tomorrow.

“We will continue to serve you better in Lagos and create opportunity for you, that is our commitment to you. Let your gathering here be a call for action. That is the only way to change our country.

“Change is not about Mr Governor or Mr President alone but a change by everyone that is going to be collective.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Govenor of Akwa Ibom, Uno who was represented by his Deputy Senator Akon Eyakenyi said the conference provided opportunity for women to showcase their talents.

He said, “The conference is about a convergence of several minds to expand the frontiers of development.”

While congratulating the Lagos State Government for the initiative, Eno added, “it is a platform that has added more value to the women.

“There is nothing we cannot achieve if we work together. The nation is blessed by highly talented women who can make contributions to its greatness.”

He pointed out that the challenges faced in the country are surmountable, saying the time is phasing out.

“There is nothing strange in what we are passing through. What we are going through is a phase. We shall overcome it, it shall become history. What we need is to forge ahead with determination.”

While soliciting for support for President Bola Tinubu, he added, that Nigerians’ supports are necessary for him to take the country to the promised land.

In her welcome address, the First Lady of Lagos who is the Chairman, of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said, “It is time we lifted our eyes beyond the horizon of our present boundaries and see the goodies ahead of us.”

She added, “… as women play crucial roles in modern society, serving as the bedrock of homes, families, organisations and communities. We can not deny the fact that women make invaluable contributions across various sectors, and their influence is paramount in shaping a progressive and equitable world. Hence the need for the annual NWC, which has been serving as a veritable platform for the advancement of the socio-economic and political growth of Lagos and Nigeria.

“As a matter of fact, when women soar beyond boundaries, they will enrich communities and this brings uniqueness in governance and promotes transparency, accountability, and social justice, ensuring that diverse voices are heard to address the needs of all citizens.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng