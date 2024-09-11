Hardship: Lions Club Distributes Food Items To Over 100 Households In Rivers Community

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

As a way of cushioning the effect of the economic hardship on residents, a non-governmental organisation, Lions Club International, has extended it’s humanitarian services and hunger relief outreach to Rumurolu Community in Obio-Akpor Local government area of Rivers State, empowering over 100 households.

The exercise which was carried out by the Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club, one of the clubs under Region 10, District 404 A2 Nigeria, of the Lions Club International, had food items such as rice, garri, noddles, vegetable oil, among others, distributed to the over one hundred women of the community who represented their families.

Our correspondent reports that the recent distribution of food items in Rumurolu by the charitable organisation which took place at the palace of the paramount ruler of the community, attracted appreciations and commendations from residents and the community leadership, especially beneficiaries who expressed gratitude and appreciation for the timely intervention of the Lions Club.

Receiving members of the Lions Club at his palace, Paramount Ruler of Rumurolu Community, His Royal Highness, Eze G.N. Chukumgba, thanked the Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club for empowering women of the community at this critical time of the nation’s economy.

The Monarch also commended the Club for their humanitarian services to the society, and their numerous poverty alleviation programmes which he said has impacted so many lives and families. He encouraged them not to rest on their oars, even as he offered royal blessings to members of the club.

The traditional ruler particularly lauded the President of the Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club, Lion Margaret Ukwu for the choice of Rumurolu community, eulogising her qualities, and promised to honour her in due time.

Speaking on behalf of the women and beneficiaries, leader of Oro-Mgba Royal Family Women, Mrs. Chinyere Worlu thanked members of the Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club for the gesture, describing it as timely and first of it’s kind in the history of the community that they are honoured in such a way.

She stated that the items donated to them will provide relief to families grappling with economic hardships.

She said, “This is the first of its kind in Oro-Mgba Royal Family Women and the Rumurolu community at large that one of the reputable club in the state and Nigeria chooses to honour our women at this critical time of hunger period by carrying out a hunger relief project in partnership with her association where some packages of various food items is distributed to the women of Oro-Mgba Royal Family. To God be the glory.”

“It practically gladdens us, our heart is full of joy today that we are found worthy of such honour, no matter how small or big the items may be, it cannot be compared to the respect and honour you and your club has shown to us today. Today is a very remarkable day for our women and the entire Community,” she said.

In his speech, the District Governor of District 404 A2 Nigeria, of the Lions Club International, Sir Maurice Ibok, said they were in the community to give succour and alleviate the effect of the hunger and hardship on residents through one of the Lions Club’s mandates of feeding the hungry and hunger relief project.

Ibok who was represented at the event by the 2nd Vice Governor of the District 404 A2 Nigeria, Lion Engr. Edward Aigbedion, stressed that the gesture was part of the signature projects of the Lions Club International, but carried out by the Port Harcourt New Garden City Club.

He said, “We are in this community to reach out to the people, give them whatever we have and to alleviate their sufferings and put smile on their faces, because we know there is suffering in the land.

“This programme, feeding the hunger, or hunger relief is part of our signature projects, and this is not the first place we have been to, we’ve been around different communities just to give succour, it is symbolic because we are just showing our care to the community and her resident,” he said.

The Chairperson of Region 10 District 404-A2 Nigeria, of the Club, Lion Dr. Prince Nwosa thanked the paramount and the Rumurolu Community for the warm reception given to members of the Lions Club International during the programme, promising that they will return to the area for more activities of the club.

On her part, the President of Port Harcourt New Garden City Lions Club, Lion Margaret Ukwu said the gesture was the organisation’s little way of supporting the needy and relieving the hunger and hardship that is biting hard on the people.

She said the gesture was also a reflection of the core values of strengthening communities, and supporting the needy through humanitarian services.

She said the items distributed will assist the families in the face of the current economic challenge in the country.

“With the downtown in the economy, a lot of companies are no longer taking up the issue of corporate social responsibilities, because it is determined by how much income they get. A lot of companies are even folding up, so they have left a gap for service organisations to step in, and that is why our slogan says that ‘where there is a need, there is a lion’, that is why we are gathered today.

“You can see how many people that are gathered to get these items, even men are encouraging their wives to come and collect the packages, that shows you how much serious the problem is.”

High point of the event was the decoration of Paramount Ruler of the Community, HRH Eze Chukumgba, his wife and members of his Council by members of the Lions Club International, with the club attires.