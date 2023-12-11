Hardship: Lagosians should key into Lagos empowerment opportunities – Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged residents to key into various empowerment programme opportunities designed to mitigate hardship in the state, saying people should not be seen to be complaining without doing anything.

The Governor stated this while addressing the press during 2023 Lagos Food Festival at Muri-Okunola Park, Lagos.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat noted that the event was about young people mostly showing their talents, making money.

Hamzat said, “So we cannot be a society, just sitting and complaining. We can see all these young people they are doing various things. Those people, they are graduates, they are doing yam chips, they are exporting it and making money, so they are looking inward to say how can we add value and be successful. That is what I see here, prosperity, ingenuity, innovation and the spirit of Lagos.

‘So my charge to everybody is let’s look at what we can do to add value when you do that, the society gets better and you get better yourself and we can improve this country. That for me is what this event is all about, you can see that every year it’s changing, even demographics of people coming the first year there were lots of older people,but this year you can see lots of younger people.

“The avenue is there, the ministry of Agriculture every year empower thousands of people. Our children in Badagry, Ikorodu among tiers with all sort of empowerment, from poultry to aquaculture, plug in so that you can develop your life as a Lagosian, that to me is the message.

“If you Google Lagos website, you will see numerous programmes being sponsored by the Ministry of agriculture, in women Affairs and wealth creation… And other agencies created by the Lagos state government to assist the citizens.”

He further stated, “Information is power, key in to see what you can do to better your life. We have various agencies that even give people grants after we train them. The good thing is our young entrepreneurs are listening, please plug in.”

Speaking on exploring the waterways to transport food products, the Deputy Governor said, As you know, in terms of waterways we have an agency called LASWA, that agency is responsible for the monitoring of our waterways if you go there, they have a center there, that can track all the ferries and boats moving in Lagos.

“What we are having today is the issue of water hyacinth that’s probably the challenge in terms of ferries moving from Ikorodu and the rest.

“There are water harvesters that we are collaborating with so that we can harvest those water hyacinths and convert them into various things, because some people are also using them for other things.

“That’s one challenge that creates many opportunities. In terms of the waterways, we are doing dredging and of course we are clearing it of water hyacinth which is actually tackling ferries along the way.”