Hardship: Kill corruption, not Nigerians, Tunde Bakare warns Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to go after the looters of the State treasury to revamp the economy instead of churning out policies that are currently impoverishing Nigerians the more.

He stated that APC has become a platform for people without ideology, says Bakare noting that the results of the 2023 elections revealed that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Pastor made the call in his address on the State of the Nation in his Church with the theme, ‘Virtue, Vice & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still.’

According to the Overseer, if the President decided to stand on the side of probity and bring to book the vested interests that had built their wealth on the ruins of the nation he should take the fight to the plunderers instead of the poor.

He noted, “You can decide today to take the burden of reforms off the Nigerian people and go after the corporations and individuals who have plundered our nation, adding

“What is further clear concerning our domestic challenges is that, by imposing hardship on Nigerians without going after those corrupt individuals, corporations and government officials who have plundered Nigeria over the years in the name of subsidy, the president has picked the wrong fight.

The Cleric recalled that in the President’s address to the nation on July 31, he made Nigerians to understand that the vast sum of money which would have been better spent national security was being funnelled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals. Tunde Bakare queried,

“Who are these select groups of individuals into whose deep pockets our national treasury has been funnelled? Who are these smugglers and fraudsters that have been defrauding our nation in the name of subsidy? Who are these nameless characters that have fed fat at the expense of the poor? Or are they all sacred cows?”

He therefore challenged, “Mr President, if you are truly on the side of the poor,if you are serious about the welfare of the people, if you truly want the poor to breathe, as you once said, then kill corruption, not Nigerians.”

He went further, “Mr President, given the complexity of the Nigerian economy, we are not thoroughly convinced that your palliatives will be sufficient to cushion the effect of your policies on the Nigerian citizen. What we do know, however, is that, on May 29,2023 you swore an oath to “be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” and to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of te Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“I remind you, Mr President, that Chapter 2, Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution states that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Therefore, in compliance with your oath of office, and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our demand on you, the current occupant of the Office of the President,is the same demand that we made 11 years ago: Mr President, Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians.

“Some might say that you, Mr President, are too tainted to fight corruption because you were escorted into the presidency by a retinue of corruption allegations. Some might even describe you as transparently opaquely corrupt because, despite the indicators of state capture allegedly linked to you, no one has proved these allegations against you in any Nigerian court of competent jurisdiction. Some might argue that even the road you took to the presidency was itself paved with filth from the cesspool of corruption and that you are, therefore, incapable of mounting any genuine fight against corruption.

“Mr President, while we admit that, as of today, our nation has transitioned from an administration that came to power on the supposed wings of integrity and anti-corruption to one that cannot be described as such, the fact remains that you are today the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with enormous powers to fight against corruption in its hydra-headed forms.

“Even if the allegations against you are valid,you can still have a Road to Damascus experience and decide today to stand on the side of probity and bring to book the vested interests that have built their wealth on the ruins of our nation. You can decide today to take the burden of reforms off the Nigerian people and go after the corporations and individuals who have plundered our nation. You can decide today to stand with the poor and take the fight to the plunderers.

“Mr President, even though you have announced some palliatives, let me remind you that palliatives cannot address the root cause of the problem. Therefore, we demand that you address the root cause of the problem. Take the yoke off the neck of the poor, go after the looters, recover the loot, and retool it to the benefit of Nigerians. In simple terms, Mr President, Kill Corruption, Not Nigerians.”

Commenting on the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, the Pastor argued that considering the dynamics of pre-election, it could be interpreted as a form of vendetta, saying the former CBN boss should not be used as a scapegoat.

He noted, “Mr Godwin Emefieleay have made the wrong judgement calls in the management of Nigeria’s monetary policy,but he must not be made a scapegoat. By the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, there is every possibility that the erstwhile Central Bank Governor did not act without presidential authorisation. If Emefiele is found liable for any crime, by all means, he should be prosecuted.

“However, considering the dynamics of the pre-election environment, and the then-candidate Bola Tinubu’s public allegation that the naira-redesign policy was targeted at him, the optic of the president targeting Emefiele for prosecution after winning the election and being sworn in as president could be interpreted as a form of vendetta far beneath such a distinguished office.”

The Cleric also believed the continued detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa such disposition questioned the pro-democracy antecedents of the president.

“Today, Bawa is being held in detention by the DSS while Bello Matawalle, a former governor that Bawa had been investigating, has been nominated by the president as a minister. Once again, if Bawa is indicted in any criminal investigation, then the lawful thing to do is to prosecute him. To continue to hold him in detention in these circumstances raises significant concerns about the readiness of the Tinubu administration to fight corruption. This undemocratic disposition questions the pro-democracy antecedents of the president and indicates the consolidation of authoritarian tendencies.”