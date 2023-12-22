Hardship, high inflation may mar our Christmas celebrations –Christian faithful

. Chicken likely out of menu –Consumers, sellers

Some Christian faithful in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have decried the current harsh economic situation, occasioned by high inflation rate, saying this may impact negatively on their Christmas celebrations.

They stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

Mr. David Akinbode bemoaned the inflation rate, saying it was worrisome and had negatively impacted on the living standard of most citizens.

Akinbode said unlike 2022 when the living standard was moderate, this year had been quite challenging for Nigerians economically.

“But for someone like me, I have decided to cut my coat according to available cloth, not according to size. I have decided to celebrate this year’s Christmas without running myself into unnecessary debt.

“I have informed my cousins and other relatives who used to celebrate Christmas in my house to stay back this year.

“I have also told my children not to expect new dresses this year but to dry clean what they already have for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“In addition to celebrating in modesty, I have decided to go for just one live chicken instead of the three that I used to buy in the past,” he said.

Akinbode further stated that Christmas expenses for this year in his home had been reduced to 30 per cent, while hoping that 2024 would be better.

“Notwithstanding, we still give glory to God for keeping us alive to witness this year’s Christmas,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Timothy Adepoju, attributed the hardship being experienced across the world, not just in Nigeria, as a contributory factor to the likely bleak Christmas for this year compared with how it used to be.

“This time last year, I had bought clothes for my wife and children, but as we speak, I am still waiting for the payment of the outstanding wage award by the Federal Government.

“If I get that money today, I will hit the market tomorrow and get many things done,” he said.

Also, Mrs. Elizabeth Animashaun, a drinks seller, lamented that patronage had been very low this year unlike the previous years.

“I sell soft drinks and cold water. During a season like this, customers used to patronise me in their numbers. But now, there are no sales at all, and this is due to high inflation rate.

“We are just dancing away our sorrows, while trusting God to help us because it is only His intervention that we need at a time like this.

“Governments at all levels should also do their best to improve the economic situation of the country,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs. Iyabo Abiodun said the prices of chicken had gone so high that she and some others could not afford them.

“Imagine fowls being sold for between N12,000 and N17, 000, depending on the size. This is alarming.

“As things are now, I’m considering using ‘panla’ fish for Christmas because if I use N15,000 or N17, 000 to buy just one fowl, where will I get money to buy other foodstuffs?” she queried.

Meanwhile, as this year’s Christmas draws near, consumers and sellers have said it was likely that most families would be celebrating the day without chicken on their menu.

A cross section of consumers, poultry sellers and producers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Thursday, attributed this to the rising costs of chicken and production items.

NAN observed that in some major markets in Ojoo, Dugbe, Mokola and Iwo Road, an average chicken was sold for between N15,000 and N17,000.

A civil servant, Mr Stephen Abidogun, said he could not afford to buy chickens for Christmas and had, therefore, opted for substitutes.

“Whatever I find within my means can be substituted for chicken – fish, meat or ponmo – will be used, as there are school fees to be paid for the children in January.

“My take home pay has been made meaningless as a result of the rising cost of living and the constant devaluation of the naira.

“Salaries have remained the same while prices of goods and services have tripled within this period.

“With the economic downturn in Nigeria now, one has to live within his means,” Abidogun said.

A chicken feeds seller, Mrs Mariam Samuel, said prices of feeds had also gone up, attributing it to one of the reasons behind the escalated prices of chicken.

Samuel said, “The price of maize, which is a major ingredient in the production of feeds, has gone from N300 to N800 per ‘kongo’.

“Ultima finisher, which now sells for N17,000, was sold for N15,000, while Topfeeds, which used to sell for N10,200, now sells for N12, 900,” she said.

A poultry farmer, Peter Alabi, however, said that the increase in the price of day-old chick, which he claimed was the bedrock of poultry production, was another factor responsible for the high cost of chicken.

“A day-old chick is now N1,000,” he said.

Alabi also stated that the rise in the prices of maize and other items in the production of feeds had contributed mostly to lack of enough fowls for sale.