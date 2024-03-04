Hardship: Agriculture the way forward– Gov Mutfwang

.Says Tinubu inherited worst economy

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has challenged citizens in the state to embrace agricultural business as the key economy sector which have a comparative advantage of addressing ravaging hunger, deprivation and wealth creation.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged he received a team of consultants from African Development Bank (AFDA) who are concluding their feasibility studies towards setting up a special agro-processing zone around Heipang, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area which is purely priced and “we are targeting an investment of not less than $300 million in that regard.”

He made this known Monday at the Government House Little Rayfield during the inauguration of his 22 special advisers and 24 constituencies Liaison officers of the 17 LGA of the State.

While congratulating the appointees for availing themselves to serve, Governor Mutfwang said “We have come with different and diverse backgrounds, of course the attitude with our life where you get an appointment is that they say you have made it.But can I inform you that you have come in a season of poverty, so it means we must join hands together to create wealth.

“We are at a very difficult juncture in the history of this country and I am always advocating that after election you forget politics and place governance. And even though the federal government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999.

“This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of 30 trillion and share.This government inherited an economy where the crude oil we’re yet to take out of the ground has been sold in advance.

“So when you’re talking about the fall of the Naira, it’s not rocket science.We sold our future under the last administration.No wonder you’re hearing of riots today, people intercepting food on the way. We are lucky on the plateau that perhaps we have more food than many other states.

“And I pray that the time will not come on the Plateau that we will see this kind of riot for food, but it means we must roll over our sleeves and get to work.We have suffered enough distraction.The time is now to say enough is enough to all kind of bloodshed on the Plateau.

“One of the key things we must pursue this from now on as we settle into governance, is the business of agriculture. All of us, without exception, should begin to think agriculture.

“Whatever thing you are doing, whatever assignment you are carrying out, it must dovetail into agriculture.Because if we don’t liberate all the potentials that God has deposited in the land, we will not lift ourselves out of poverty.

“So we’re going to come aggressively of that and it will be my joy and delight to see every space of land occupied by one cup of agricultural commodity on the earth.

“Let me give you a tip of the iceberg.The world is waiting for us to sell flowers abroad.

So if you have an acumen for flowers get to business.The market is waiting for you.

“Those of you who attempted to farm coffee some years ago and you couldn’t go for that because there was no market.

Good news for you. There is market. There are so many things here. The world is waiting for. The world is waiting for our strawberry. The world is waiting for our vegetable.”