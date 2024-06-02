Hardship: 24,000 Lagosians to benefit from Sanwo-Olu’s ‘Ilera Eko’ health initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to address the economic hardship, about 24,000 residents of Lagos State are to benefit from Free Medical Outreach tagged: ‘Ilera Eko,’ organized by the State Government.

At the 24 centres were Lagosians eager to benefit from the various free medical services, which followed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive that all Lagosians should have access to health care.

From Campos Mini-Stadium on Lagos Island to Astroturf Stadium Airways in Apapa, Aguda Praying Ground in Surulere, Evans Square in Ebute Meta, Epe Recreation Centre in Epe LGA to Iberekodo Primary School in Ibeju-Lekki LGA and Imota Primary School in Eti-Osa LGA, the crowds kept surging. The Resettlement area in Araromi community, Eti-Osa East LCDA, also witnessed a huge crowd of excited residents waiting to participate in the programme.

A significant number of residents also flocked to Papa area of Oworonshoki in Kosofe LGA, Legislative Compound in Pedro, Bariga LCDA, Ikorodu West LCDA Secretariat in Owutu, Agric in Ikorodu, and Agidi Comprehensive High School, Alapere in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

Other centres where the outreach was held simultaneously included: Helen Aderonke PHC in Egbe Idimu, Alimosho LGA; Ifako-Ijaiye LGA Secretariat in Ifako-Ijaiye LGA; Ayobo Ipaja PHC in Alimosho LGA; Agege Legislative Complex in Agege LGA; Methodist Primary School in Oshodi; Egigbo Market in Egigbo; Bishop Aggrey Place in Mushin; Ikeja Underbridge in Ikeja LGA; FHA Grounds in Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA; Ojo LGA Secretariat in Ojo LGA; Suntan Beach in Badagry West LCDA; and Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat, Baale, Ajegunle.

Alhaja Tawakalitu Balogun, a septuagenarian and resident of Mushin, received medical consultation at the Bishop Aggrey Centre in Mushin, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests, free medication, and an Ounje Eko food pack.

Sharing her experience, Alhaja Tawakalitu explained that she learned about the program through the radio and decided to verify its authenticity. To her pleasant surprise, the services were genuine. She expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for initiating various programs to ease residents’ economic hardships.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu is considerate and humane. This is evident from the laudable initiatives his administration is implementing to alleviate the suffering of citizens. I have benefited from this initiative, and I hope he continues in this light,” she said.

Mr. Emmanuel Osai, a resident of Lagos Island, expressed his gratitude after benefiting from a free eye test and receiving a pair of eyeglasses at the Alafia Eko Medical Outreach held at Campos Mini Stadium.

Mr. Osai, who had been experiencing vision problems, learned about the outreach program through community announcements and decided to attend. “I was skeptical at first, but I decided to come and see for myself. The services provided were excellent, and the staff was very professional,” he shared.

He praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his dedication to improving the health and well-being of Lagos residents. “This initiative is a blessing. I can now see clearly thanks to the free eye test and glasses. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is truly making a difference by addressing the health needs of the community,” Mr. Osai said.

Speaking to journalists after touring some of the outreach sites, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, outlined the programme’s objectives and its expected impact.

She emphasized the division of primary health care centers into six districts to ensure all Lagos residents have access to affordable and quality healthcare, noting that this structural organization is crucial for reaching every citizen effectively.

Dr. Ogunyemi detailed the origins of the Alafia Eko initiative, conceived in response to the economic hardships affecting residents. “Mr. Governor tasked his cabinet, including myself, to find ways to alleviate the struggles of our citizens,” she said. This led to the development of the Eko Cares programme, which encompasses various initiatives, including Ounje Eko for food support and Alafia Eko for healthcare.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, underscored the initiative’s commitment to inclusive healthcare access.

Dr. Ogboye announced that the outreach covers 24 centres, each providing extensive healthcare services to residents. “We are using 24 centres, 24 points for this outreach. 100 people at each centre will receive free health insurance for one year,” he said. “These individuals are identified as vulnerable through a detailed questionnaire designed to determine their inability to afford treatment on their own.”

He highlighted that this approach will benefit 2,400 vulnerable individuals, in addition to the 24,000 residents receiving free drugs and treatments during the outreach. “It’s all about making sure no one is left behind and ensuring universal access to healthcare for all Lagos residents,” Dr. Ogboye emphasized.

Dr. Ogboye stressed the importance of registration with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) to facilitate access to the services.

