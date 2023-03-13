Hard times ‘ll soon be over in Nigeria, says Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, called on Nigerians to hold on to their faith during this present difficult time, expressing optimism that the hard times the country is currently passing through would soon be over.

Abiodun spoke at a church service held at the Redeemed Christian of Church, RCCG, Reigning King Sanctuary, Region 12 Headquarters, Sagamu, Ogun State

The governor pointed out that the difficult time caused by the cashless policy would soon fade away, urging people to be resilient, hopeful, and keep praying for divine intervention.

According to the governor, “we should continue to dig, be resilient and keep faith alive. The challenges our country is going through is a phase and it shall soon pass away.

He added: “We should continue to pray, Nigeria will be okay. The situation in Nigeria is like the wall of Jericho, but with consistent prayer and faith, Nigeria shall overcome”.

While recounting his experience during the run up to the 2019 governorship election, Abiodun maintained that his emergence was through the grace of God despite all the obstacles he encountered.

He promised that his administration would continue to implement programmes that would better the lots of the people, informing that his government had introduced some measures to ameliorate the suffering caused by the cashless crunch.

He urged the residents in the state to be law-abiding and avoid any act capable of disturbing the peace of the state, particularly at this election time.

The Resident Pastor of the church, Richard Adeboye, in hia sermon, titled “Keep on Digging”, observed that without taking risk, no result would be achieved, urging the people to be prayerful as the only solution to confront human problems

Reading from the Book of Genesis 26 Verse 18, the clergy said “life does not always give what one desires but what one needs”, urging Nigerians to keep on digging as there is no gain without pain.

The church service was attended by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, members of the State Executive Council, including Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. tokunbo Talabi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Toyin Taiwo, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmilayo Efuwape, among others.