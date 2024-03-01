Halt all concession processes now, Reps direct FG agencies

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed all federal government agencies to suspend all concession processes they are involved in until its ongoing investigation is concluded.

The Joint House Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties gave this directive during its inaugural investigative hearing at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday.

This was as the agencies that appeared for the hearing including,

Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) did not tender the full documents requested by the joint committee.

Consequently, a member of the Committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) moved a motion, saying: “If we all agree that the concession process should be suspended pending the investigation or they should go ahead.

“We should put it to them. Let them know that it is a resolution by this

committee that all other pending concession processes be suspended until after this committee has concluded its work.”

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kabir Tukura Ibrahim, who moved the motion for voting and it was unanimously voted for, said: “So, anything regarding this concession should be suspended pending the outcome of everything that we are doing here. This goes to all the agencies here present.

“I have seen a submission of NAPTIP which is very skeletal, is not informative, it doesn’t carry what we required for us to work with. Please do a detailed report, let it encapsulate all of the necessary areas of the concession that you are going into.

“This should not be accepted, it’s an insult to this committee to bring this submission before the House of Representatives. Please let’s do better.”

While declaring the investigative hearing open, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen said the exercise marked a crucial milestone in the House’s dedication to appraise the efficacy of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programmes and Concession Agreements from 1999 till date.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the speaker said the objective of the investigative hearing is explicit – to meticulously dissect the triumphs, challenges, and overall impact of PPPs and Concession agreements on our public infrastructure and services.

“While PPPs have indeed played a crucial role in propelling development, it is imperative that their effectiveness undergoes a comprehensive analysis. Therefore, this hearing presents a platform for transparent dialogue, insightful discussions, and collective efforts to rectify any shortcomings and build upon successes.

“As we set off on this journey of investigation and evaluation, we should remain mindful of the public interest we are duty-bound to serve. Your insights and expertise are vital in shaping recommendations that will steer the course of future policies and practices. Hence, I encourage active involvement, constructive discourse, and a mutual commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Together, let us ensure that the outcomes of this hearing not only provide a comprehensive understanding of past performances but also lay a solid foundation for more effective and equitable Public Private Partnerships in the future,” he added.

Food Security: Kalu urges rehabilitation of farm, market roads

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Kalu has urged the relevant authorities to prioritize the rehabilitation of the roads connecting the farms and the markets to enable farmers to conveniently convey their farm produce.

He made the call while contributing to the motion titled “Urgent Need For Government to Prevent Food Scarcity and Shortage Ahead of the Next Farming Season” moved by Hon. Chike Okafor at the plenary on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker added that food security was embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, urging all hands to be on deck to make it a reality.

He commended the federal government for its policies on agriculture, stressing that the ministry of agriculture should be empowered to do more.

Kalu hailed Nigerians for their resilience amid daunting economic challenges, saying that they are hardworking people.

He assured that the country will overcome its current economic problems.

“I’m supporting this motion because it’s in line with what Mr President saw when he brought out the Renewed Hope agenda that prioritizes food security. Federal government is working hard but more need to be done. The ministry of agriculture should be more empowered to do more.

“Where we need infrastructure most especially are on the farm roads, that’s where we need ministry of works to look at.

“Let them see how to connect the farm roads to the markets. The road leading to the markets and the farms are so bad. So, beyond insecurity, there’s need for infrastructure to connect the markets to the farms.

“Something must be done in that direction. While we look at other needs of the country, I encourage governors to also prioritize their policies and mechanisms so that what the President is doing at the federal level, will be felt also at the local level.

“If there’s any need for subsidy, it’s to subsidize these farm inputs and everything that has to do with farming. We are hardworking people in Nigeria, we have been declared as the happiest people in the world because we can absorb hardship and keep moving. The governors, we urge you to prioritize the issue of agriculture”, Kalu said.