Hajj 2024: Zulum approves N521.4m for Borno pilgrims

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved N521.4m cash assistance for the 2024 Borno pilgrims currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman of Borno’s 2024 Amirul Hajj committee and Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia.

Senator Kaka Shehu highlighted that the N521.4m was to cover the cost of (Hadaya) animal sacrifice obligatory on all Muslim pilgrims and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) differential.

The senator explained that 261 million naira was earmarked for the purchase of sacrificial animals, while 260.4 million naira was set aside as basic travel allowance differential for the pilgrims.

He said, “the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the payment of Hadaya, sacrificial animals to be purchased as religious obligations during Hajj, to all pilgrims from the state amounting to N261 million.”

Senator Kaka Shehu also noted that the initial arrangement was for each pilgrim to receive 415 instead of 500 dollars.

“In addition to this, the governor also paid N260.4 million to pay the differential as a result of fall in the naira to balance up the BTA of pilgrims to round it up to five hundred dollars per person” He added.

He remarked that Borno State government has maintained a consistent record of supporting its citizens embarking on religious pilgrims.

Senator Kaka Shehu also stated that all pilgrims from the state are hale and hearty and ready to commence the Hajj rituals on Friday.

The senator maintained that the committee has recorded tremendous successes in all sectors of the exercise, appreciating Governor Babagana Zulum for his support and cooperation by members of the Hajj team.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng