Hajj 2024: Reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s magnanimity, commissioner tells pilgrims

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, has urged the state pilgrims to reciprocate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s magnanimity by praying for him and the State at the holy land in Saudi Arabia.

The state pilgrims last batch had made their departure, saying the promises made by Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, have all been fulfilled.

Layode, who is also the Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj for 2024 Hajj exercise, stated this while addressing the pilgrims on his arrival in Makkah.

He informed the pilgrims that the promises made by Mr. Governor to pay for their sacrificial rams, monetization of their Ihram clothes as well as ziyyarah (visitation) to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah have been catered for.

The Commissioner added that the Governor also gave each of them another 100 Saudi Riyals as pocket money for their stay in Muna and Arafah in addition to the $100 shortfall in the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for pilgrims on the third and fourth batches who are yet to collect theirs.

The Amiru-ul-Hajj appealed to the pilgrims to comply with the rules and regulations spread out by the Saudi authorities in respect of this year’s Hajj rituals.

He said:”The rules are very strict because the authorities does not want any body with ordinary visiting visa around Muna and Arafah, except those with certified Hajj visa. Do not overstressed yourself before the commencement of the real Hajj rituals in Muna, Arafah, Musdalifah and Jamrat (site for throwing of pebbles), even though the state has enough drugs to be administered to all of you by the medical team if the need arises.”

“I came along with the monies to fulfill all the pledges for the pilgrims on behalf of Mr. Governor, stressing that they needed to do was to reciprocate the kind gestures with fervent prayers for Mr. Governor, his deputy and the state in general.”

He also encouraged them to cooperate fully with the government officials, saying this would make all the plans put in place by the state government towards achieving a successful operation come to manifestation.

