GYB’s Compassionate Outreach: A Beacon of Hope

HON. AHMED BOLORI

Today marks a significant moment in Kogi State as our beloved Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, kick-started the distribution of Phase 3 Palliatives for our dear citizens and residents of Kogi State.

In true GYB style, this initiative shines as a beacon of hope, spreading warmth and support across every corner of Kogi State. A total of 22,000 bags of 50kg rice and a remarkable N1 billion in cash have been disbursed transparently to benefit all.

Unity took center stage, with participation from all political parties, religious bodies, Labor Unions, and Civil Society Organizations, underscoring the power of togetherness.

Kudos to our Governor and all involved in this noble endeavor. Together, we build a stronger, more resilient Kogi State!.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng