Gwoza suicide attacks: NEDC to partner with BOSG, stakeholders to address root cause

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Goni Alkali had reiterated his commission’s commitment to work with the Borno State government, the military , National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to address the root cause of the recent resurgence of bomb attack.

The Managing Director, Alhaji Goni Alkali disclosed this when he paid a sympathy visit to the victims of the recent bomb blast in Gwoza at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Alhaji Alkali said: “We are here as a team to sympathize with the people of Gwoza over the recent bomb attack, you know as a human being, when you hear such a thing it is heartbreaking, we have forgotten that such kind of thing will happen in such manner but unfortunately all of a sudden it happened.. In the first instance we want go to Gwoza but the town was condoned off for a reason well know.

“We are here, we have seen it, we are talking with the state government and other stakeholders to find a comprehensive way of responding to this issues. You know it is a multi-dimensional problem”, Goni said

He said “besides, we have to find out what is the root cause of that thing happening that day. For instance it was a marriage ceremony and burial scene, these are all crowded places. Surely we are talking with the state government and other stakeholders, we are going to have a committee to see how best we can help the victims in n short moment and also find a lasting solution to the problem”, he added.

He said for now the commission is talking with state government and other stakeholders because, some of the victims are in Maiduguri, while others are in Gwoza, stressing that surely they are going come up with comprehensive modalities to tackle the root cause of the problem.

“We are currently talking and working with NEMA, SEMA and other stakeholders to tackle the issue. The issue now, is not the issue of food intervention or something but issues of life”, he stressed.

