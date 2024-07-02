Gwoza bomb attack, AIG Umar assures of adequate  modalities to curb future occurrence 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Outgoing Assistant Inspector General Police (AIG), zone 15, AIG Abdu Umar has assured that the military and other security agencies have worked out modalities to curbed the recent resurgence of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session with media and other stakeholders at the Zone 15 headquarters, Mauduguri, on Tuesday, AiG Abdu Umar said “I am just coming from the theater headquarters, the Issues of IED explosion in Gwoza and other places has been discussed.

The matter has been deliberates and we have came up with solutions, we going work on our intelligence modalities, we are going work on the modalities to remain proactive rather than reactive.”.

It could be recalled that the recent multiple bomb blast that occured I. Gwoza last Saturday has resulted to the death of 32 person’s, while several others injured..

The AIG zone 15, who have been in the theater for the last 15 years said the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), is fight to finish..

AIG Abdu Umar ” I have been within the theater for the last 15 years, right from Area Commander, Deputy commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police and AIG I have been between Bormo Yobe and Adamawa state for the last 15, years. It has been on record that the security situation in the Northeast has improved “.

” Today is my last day in office, I am happy to inform you that I am retiring tomorrow. I am happy am leaving office when the security situation in Bormo and Northeast in general has improved. The security situation today is better than what used to be between 3009 to 2015″ , he added.

He commended the military, police, other sister security agencies, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders for their relentless efforts and sacrifices in restoring peace back to the region.

Umar commended the media for supporting the security agencies in state, especially the police and urged them extend same to his successor.

Responding, the Secretary Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NuJ), Alhaji Ismail Alfa, assured the outgoing AIG that the entire working journalists in the state will continue to support the security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

While congratulating the outgoing AIG Abdu Umar for successfully retiring after putting 35 years in service, Alfa said the media industry in the state are going missed him.

Also , the Bormo state Chairman Police Community Relation Committee, (PCRC), Alhaji Abatcha Umar the committee is going missed the fatherly advise of outgoing AIG.