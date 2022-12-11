Gunmen strip Pentecostal Archbishop on his way to consecrate Bishop

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A Pentecostal Archbishop, Prof. Paul Hanson, of Unifaith Living Church Incorporated, was weekend stripped, his car, regalia, rank badge, money, six phones, among others taken away by unknown gunmen at Akata market square, Orlu, Imo State.

The incident occurred at about 2.pm as he was driving from Akwa Ibom State to Anambra State, to consecrate the Bishop- elect, Norman Okeorimili, at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, on Sunday.

Archbishop Hanson while narrating his ordeal during the consecration Sunday, expressed worry that a cleric could be stripped and all he has removed.

“This incident happened at Akaka, Orlu market square, in Imo State, while I was coming from Akwa Ibom State, to consecrate the Bishop -elect of our Church, Norman Okeorimili, in Ogidi. I was stripped, they left me with a pant, my car and all in it removed. They included, six phones that included those of my driver, money, regalia, badge rank, among others.

“It was somebody I don’t know that brought his car to help me. He helped me to the Police Area Commander and from there I called my DPO in Akwa Ibom and told him what happened. The attack on me didn’t stop me from consecrating Norman Okeorimili,” he disclosed.

Reacting, the newly consecrated Bishop said that God has destined that the consecration must be performed despite the attack pointing out that the cleric must accomplish his assignment as ordered by God.

“That is why what God said will happen nobody will stop Him. They can’t stop the consecration as it is the will of God that today, Sunday, it will come to pass,” he stated.