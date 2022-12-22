Gunmen raze houses of monarch, PG, Deputy Speaker in Anambra

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Two buildings belonging to the President General of Osumoghu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nze Denis Muomaife, as well as buildings belonging to the House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pascal Agbodike has been set ablaze by gunmen.

Also burnt is the building belonging to the traditional ruler of the community.

To this end, Stakeholders from Anambra South senatorial zone whilch is the area affected have met with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, over the 2023 general elections.

The meeting which was held on Wednesday was centered on the issue of Voter education and to review security situation .

Responding to the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu’s question on the possibility of holding elections in those Communities following it’s current volatile state, the President General, Osumoghu community told them that two of his buildings were burnt two weeks ago by unknown persons.

He said, “Not only that, the house of the traditional ruler of the community and that of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly representing Ihiala 11 Constituency were equally set ablaze.

According to him, the Community had set up a peace and Reconciliation Committee in making sure that such issues were tackled in less than no time, adding, “we’re really doing something ”

Addressing the stakeholders, the REC, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, called on the youths to take possession of their lands.

She said insecurity in Igboland was caused by the indigenes and not imported persons.

She added, “we must hold 2023 election, it must be credible and the votes must count

“This is the time for the youth to rise up in different communities to protect their people.

“We have prepared for the election with materials and men. What we need from communities is to collect their Permanent Voters Cards PVCs. None sensible materials have been distributed already.

“Anything done that will make election not successful in Anambra South should be resisted. Anyone caught doing abnormal things during the election will not be alive to tell the story.

Egwu noted that she is relying on the Presidents-General in all the communities and traditional rulers to secure their areas during the election, saying, “Let us avoid suppressing ourselves. The corporate existence of Nigeria depend on 2023 election.

“This nation is seriously depleted today and that’s why we’re talking about unity.

“Voter education concerns and affects everyone in this country. There are so many ways it affects us, but the problem we have here is our penchant for pursuing money.”