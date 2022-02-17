Gunmen killed 8 persons In Abia, govt Kicks

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Unidentified Gunmen were said to have invaded the Abia Abattoir Market in Omumauzor community in UKwa West local government area of Abia killing not less than 8 persons and injured others .

The unknown Gunmen were said to have carried out the wicked attack on the traders at the Abattoir Market in the early hours of the day, leaving about 8 persons dead and slaughtered over seventy (70) cows.

According to an eye witness who does not want her name mentioned she said,” we saw few vehicles moving in the early hours of the day not knowing that they were unknown Gunmen who were came to kill people.

However ,the Abia state government has expressed shocked and saddened over the mindless and barbaric killing of about 8 innocent citizens and totally condemned the dastardly act with its perpetrators

According to press statement released and signed by the commissioner for information and strategy,Abia state Barrister Eze Chikamnayo,he stated that government is working hard to provide succour to the families of the victims and that those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention.

The statement reads that,

“On Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.

“Government responded swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assaliants.

“This was followed this morning by a high powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof ACB Agbazuere, Hon Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu in company of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it’s wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.

“While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”