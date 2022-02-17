Champion Newspapers Limited
Gunmen killed 8 persons In Abia, govt Kicks

By Editor
Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Unidentified Gunmen   were said to have invaded  the  Abia  Abattoir Market in Omumauzor community in UKwa West local government area of Abia killing not less than 8 persons and   injured others .

 

The unknown Gunmen were said to have carried out  the wicked attack on the traders at the Abattoir Market in the early hours of the day, leaving about 8 persons dead  and slaughtered over seventy (70) cows.

 

According to an  eye witness who does not  want her name mentioned she  said,” we saw few   vehicles moving  in the early hours of the day not  knowing that they were unknown Gunmen who were came  to kill  people.

 

However ,the Abia state government has  expressed shocked  and saddened over the  mindless and barbaric killing  of about 8 innocent citizens and totally condemned the dastardly act with its perpetrators

 

According to press statement released and signed by the  commissioner for information and strategy,Abia state Barrister Eze Chikamnayo,he stated  that  government is working hard   to provide succour to the families of the victims and that those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention.

 

The statement reads that,

“On  Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded  traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.

 

“Government responded  swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and  fish out the assaliants.

 

“This was followed this morning by a high powered team made up of the Chief of Staff, Prof ACB Agbazuere, Hon Commisioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Honorable Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Sopuruchi Bekee, Executive Chairman of Ukwa West LGA, Chief Okey Kanu in company of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede.

 

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless  and barbaric act of violence  that claimed the lives of about  8 innocent  citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it’s wicked perpetrators.

 

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently  receiving medical attention. We have equally started the  immediate relocation  of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.

 

“While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State,  Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”

