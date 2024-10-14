Gunmen kill DPO, others in Delta

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday killed the Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho police station, in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

The DPO was said to have gone for an operation around 1am on Monday morning with another DPO from Orerokpe division who is said to be battling for his life in an undisclosed hospital, leaving some of the policemen dead.

According to the source, policemen at the Agbarho division were seen discussing the incident on Monday morning as the DPO only resumed duty three days ago.

The DPO,s and their men were said to have been ambushed by suspected kidnappers along the train rail in Agbarho, when they went for a rescue operation to free some kidnap victims.

The Delta police command spokesperson Edafe Bright could not return calls and messages to his phone lines regarding the death of the DPO and his men.