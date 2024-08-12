Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, injure 7 others in Sokoto

.As suspected herdsmen kill 36-yr-old farmer in Ondo community.

DAMISI OJO, Akure.

Gunmen have killed four Nigerian soldiers and injured seven others in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Sole Administrator of the local government, Umar MaiKano Balle confirmed this to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday.

Balle said the soldiers were killed Saturday night when they ran unto an ambush laid by bandits.

According to him, seven other military personnel sustained varying gunshot injuries in the attack.

Balle said the injured soldiers are currently receiving treatment at thr emergency ward of the Gudu General Hospital but said they are likely to be referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto for extensive care.

The bandits also set ablaze two operational vehicles of the security personnel, according to Balle who spoke to newsmen on phone.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be terrorists had in the same area last week attacked and killed eight farmers, rustling over 1,260 livestock.

“Many of us residents, escaped the ambush by whisker, thanks to the quick response of the security personnel.

“This attack was in connection with the synergy, determination, hard work and dedication between the council management and the security operatives to stem Banditry activities in the area,” Balle said

He, however, confirmed that relative normalcy is returning to the area after deployment of more security personnel.

Meanwhile, The Uba-Oka community in Akoko South West local government area of Ondo state is now in pensive mood following the death of a 36-year old farmer, said to be strangulated on his farm by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

According to a source, the farm belonging to the deceased, Sunday Ayeni, was vandalized by herdsmen last week while security agents and elders in the community intervened and restored peace as herdsmen paid an undisclosed amount to the late farmer as compensation.

It was learnt that the herdsmen were not happy with the judgment, hence the reprisal attacks on the farmer on Saturday.

The deceased was said to have left for his farm with a dog as usual, but he didn’t come back home in good time.

.

This led to a search party that discovered his lifeless body in pool of his blood with his dead dog and cutlass beside him.

A farmer and a community leader, Mr pius Imoru who expressed shock over the incident,noted that the whole community was in mourning mood.

According to him,farmers in Uba Oka-Akoko are now scared of going to their respective farms because of herdsmen attacks.

A non governmental organization, Akoko Security Peace and Development Council under the leadership of Major Gen. Dayo Olukoju(Rtd) has condemned the act calling on communities to be security conscious.

As at press time, both Police and Amotekun security outfit personnels were trailing the assalaints.

The Divisional Police Officer(DPO) in Oka-Akoko could not be reached immediately for confirmation,but the news on the farmer’s death has generated ugly reactions in the community.