Gunmen kidnap pregnant woman, monarch, police officers in Taraba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The traditional ruler of Pupule in Yoro local government council of Taraba state, Alhaji Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen armed with dangerous, also kidnapped a pregnant woman.

Adding to the growing list of victims that were kidnapped, are two policemen whom The Guardian learnt resided in the community.

Sources from the community revealed that the attackers descended upon Pupule at approximately 2:00 am on Tuesday.

The unsuspecting residents were said caught off guard as the gunmen fired shots into the air, creating panic and preventing any immediate resistance.

“This is the third time kidnapping for ransom has occurred in the village in less than six months,” lamented a community member, highlighting the escalating security challenges faced by the residents.

Confirming the disturbing report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, stated, “It has been confirmed that a district head and fifteen others have been kidnapped.”

The kidnapped individuals, he said include two policemen, identified as an inspector and a sergeant, both residing within the community.

“In response to the crisis, law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to track down the kidnappers.

“A combination of striking force, anti-kidnapping units, vigilantes, and professional hunters to the affected area in a bid to rescue the abducted individuals and restore calm to the beleaguered community- he said.

The incident compounds the prevailing sense of insecurity in Taraba state, following a recent brutal killing of a village head in Ibbi local government council.

As the community grapples with these alarming events, the state remains on edge, awaiting the resolution of yet another abduction crisis.

This is coming shortly after the gruesome murder of the District Head of Sarkin Kudu, Alhaji Ali Adamu Saleh by suspected hired assassins.

A family source told our correspondent that unknown gunmen numbering about seven attacked the residence of the District Head in Sarkin-Kudu in the early hours of Friday and engaged the area in sporadic shooting.

According to the source, the District Head who was terrified by the heavy sound of guns ran and hid himself in the ceiling of his house, adding that the suspected assassins traced him into the celling and shot him.

He said that after forcing him down from the ceiling, the gunmen butchered his body with matchet to ensure that he was dead before leaving the house.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Taraba Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi who confirmed the incident said three persons have already been arrested by the Ibi Divisional Police in connection with the murder.

The PPRO added that the police have already swung into action with the view to tracking down all those connected with the incident.

The names of those arrested were given as Yunusa Abubakar, Sale Fulani and Gudu Alhaji Isa all from the neighbouring Dooshima village in Sarkin-Kudu District of the local government area.

Meanwhile, tension is high in the area as relations of the slain district head and angry youths from Sarkin-Kudu are allegedly planning to attack the neighbouring Dooshima were the suspects were arrested to avenge the killing.

Similarly, Bandits killed eighteen hunters in a separate attacks in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

DAILY CHAMPION gathered that fifteen hunters were killed during face to face confrontation with bandits at a mountain area near Maihula town onTuesday.

It was further gathered that the bandits more two hundred in number attempted to launched an attack in Bali town the headquarters of Bali local government and other surrounding villages but were confronted by hunters.

The bandits, had more sophisticated weapons than the hunters leading to killing of fifteen hunters.

A source in the area, Musa Umar said that fourteen hunters were killed at scene of the fight while many other hunters wounded and one died on the way to Jalingo hospital bringing the number to fifteen.

Taraba state Chairman of hunters Association Adamu Dantala said that fifteen of his members were killed during an encounter with bandits.

He said the bandits also ambushed his members near Dakka town in Bali local government area and killed three hunters.

“Hunters have sacrificed themselves to confront the bandits who have more sophisticated weapons in order to free the people from daily attacks and killings by bandits.

“The hunters lack the capacity to fully confront the bandits who are over five hundred operating at different locations in the state.

“We need government and community support to fully armed us the hunters because we are not given any funds to support families of those killed or treat those injured” he said.

Speaking, the Kur Bali Chiefdom, Alhaji Mahamud Abubakar, where fifteen hunters killed said that the bandits have invaded his chiefdom and attempted to invade Bali town but were stopped by hunters during which fifteen hunters got killed.

“We appealed to Taraba state government to support the hunters and also send in security agents to confront the bandits who are more than five hundred in number using mountains and forests in the area as their hide out – he said.

Police spokesman SP Usman Abdullahi could not be reached not answer calls or reply SMS sent to him by our reporter on the incidents.

Similarly, two farmers have been killed while working in their farm by unknown gunmen at Yangtu Special Development Area in Taraba State.

The Incident , according to a source in the area said the farmers were killed at their farm in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victims, it was learnt were from Kpambo village in Ussa, had went to their farm to harvest their crops at Kwambai,

located a border town between Ussa local government and Yangtu development area.

The killing of two farmers is coming three days after ten farmers were killed by suspected herdsmen in the same area.

Spoke person of Taraba police command SP Usman Abdullahi said that the command is yet to receive report on the incident from Divisional police officer in Takum.