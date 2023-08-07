“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the Chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive.

“The Commissioner of police has further deployed additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit, and officers from the Karu area command to the scene in order to rescue the Chief and his wife unhurt.”