Gunmen kidnap journalists in Anambra

Gunmen, believed to be members of a secessionist group, have kidnapped some journalists who were travelling to Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, to cover the Super Eagles match.

The abduction reportedly took place in Isseke, a notorious community in the Ihiala local government area.

A report by THE NATION said that while some sources claimed the incident occurred on Wednesday, others indicated it happened early Thursday morning.

The Super Eagles are set to face the Knights of Libya today at Uyo Stadium.

According to one source, one victim had been reported killed, and the whereabouts of the others remained unknown.

The state police command, represented by spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident and stated that a team has been deployed in the location to search for the victims.

“As I speak to you, a joint operation is ongoing. We are, however, not sure if they are in captivity or were able to escape.”

Ikenga said he had no information on the rescue of any of the victims.