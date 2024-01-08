Champion Newspapers Limited
Gunmen Invade Sagwari Estate In Abuja, Kidnap 10 Residents

Image showing silhouette of a gunman
Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

No fewer than 10 persons were Sunday kidnapped in Sagwari Layout Estate in  Dutse axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as gun men invade the area

An  eyewitnesses account that the kidnappers dressed like herders invaded the estate in the evening at about 7:30 pm, about  eight people were kidnapped from the estate, while two members of staff were abducted from a nearby hotel.

 

One of the victims who sent a distress message to the estate’s WhatsApp group had said his family was in danger before he stopped responding to messages a few minutes later.

 

Meanwhile, Security operatives have already been mobilised and are working with the estate security guards to search the hills behind the estate.

 

A security operator  who was beaten and tied by the kidnappers has been rescued.

 

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments, as repeated calls made to her phone were left unanswered.

 

However, a call placed on the Police emergency call centre, revealed that the command was aware of the incident, and the closest DPO had been informed to mobilise men to the scene.

