Gunmen invade Rivers community, kill 4

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

There was pandemonium on Sunday as gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded Edeoha Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed four residents.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of Iceland cult group, we gathered, invaded the community at about 2am Sunday morning with sophisticated weapons and assault rifles shooting sporadically and went from house to house in search of their targets, killing four persons in the process.

Community sources disclosed that three of those killed are natives of Edeoha while the 4th person hails from Ekata community still in Ahoada East LGA.

Intelligence sources disclosed that the suspected Iceland cult members who carried out the killings came from a camp in a neighbouring community (name withheld) to carry out the overnight killings at Edeoha.

A community source who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that those killed were not cult members, but alleged that the attack was believed to have been carried out by the cultists, who may have been paid by mischievous persons to eliminate the four residents for unclear issues.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the killings, noting that it is cult related.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Mustapha has instructed the Ahoada Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to commence investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators and making them face justice.”