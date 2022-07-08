Gunmen invade residence of Adamawa Rev, kill sons, abduct daughter

.Catholic Priest kidnapped in Benue

The incident happened hours after the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team to Daura in Katsina State was attacked, Kuje Prison in Abuja invaded with over 800 inmates released, while an Assistant Commissioner of Police was gunned down in Katsina.

While the nation expressed outrage over the multiple attacks, news of the terrible incident at Adamawa filtered in.

Umaru, who was reportedly shot in the incident, is currently recuperating at the hospital, while his wife who witnessed the attack, is reportedly in an unconscious state.

Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen stormed the Reverend’s house around 2:00 a.m.

Fintiri has described the attack as shocking and barbaric, and charged security operatives to go after the attackers.

“The State Government condemns in the strongest terms the despicable attack on this innocent family; the perpetrators of this heinous act must be brought to justice, and we have offered our full support to the Security Agencies to do so,” Fintiri said, adding that Government would continue to confront crime in all its forms, including “the threat posed by kidnappers.”

Fintiri offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families and loved ones, including the Church.

Also, A Catholic priest serving in Benue state, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, has been kidnapped.

Fr. Amodu who hail from Agbaha Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State was kidnapped on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, along Ukwungaga-Otukpo express way by unknown persons who have been terrorising residents along that axis.

The Next Edition gathered that since his kidnap, nobody has heard anything from him or his abductors concerning his whereabouts.

Confirming the incident, Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, in a statement signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, said the incident took place at about 5p.m while he was going to perform his sacred duty.

The letter which was addressed to all priests, religious and lay faithful read in part, “We write to notify you of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred 6th July, 2022 at about 5.00pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ughbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”