Gunmen invade palace, kill traditional ruler in Imo

Gunmen, on Monday, reportedly shot and killed the Traditional Ruler of Ezuhu na Amadi Autonomous Community in Abor Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Nnamdi Mmirioma.

The incident occurred at about 3.00p.m. when the gunmen allegedly invaded Mmirioma’s palace and shot him severally.

The reason for the dastardly act on the deceased could not be easily ascertained at the time of filing the report.

It was gathered that the incident had thrown the community into palpable fear and panic.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, confirmed the incident, describing it as gruesome.

In a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, the state police boss noted that Mmirioma died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police has set up a high powered investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Okoye stated.