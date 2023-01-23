Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Gunmen behead Imo LG boss after collecting N6m ransom

Latest News
By Peter
29
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The kidnapped Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu, has been beheaded.

Ohizu was reportedly butchered on Sunday after his abductors allegedly received N6 million as ransom.

Video of his beheading surfaced online on Sunday, where his killers insisted that there would be no election in the country.

A source from the LGA, who did not want to be named, disclosed that the killers of the council boss published videos of the beheading with the phone of their victim on his WhatsApp status.

The source said: “The sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday.

“His killers posted it with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Police in the State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and simply said “investigation is ongoing.”

The slain LG Boss was kidnapped on Friday alongside two others after burning his country home in the Imoko community in the Arondizuogu area of the LGA.

He was shot before he was taken away.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8699 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Unical removes HoD over alleged extortion of students

JAMB registers 92,490 candidates for 2023 UTME

Buhari to attend Dakar International Conference on…

Ebonyi killings: Police arrest 26 suspects, recover rifles

1 of 1,363