Gunmen attack in Awgu politically motivated, Enugu LP insists

By Cosmas Chukwu

Sequel to the attack on the Labour Party meeting in Awgu LGA on Monday, the Chairman of the party in the council area has issued a press release wherein he pointed accusing fingers on the culprits.

The culprits were alleged to have been chanting IPOB during the attack but according to the Chairman of LP in the area, Hon Ikechukwu Igwebuike, thjat it was handiwork of political opponents.

The message reads fully

“There is a video making the rounds where armed men were shooting at our party office and claiming to be the Eastern Security Network of the IPOB.

“We need to ask ourselves pertinent questions, why only Labour Party? Other Parties PDP and APC have been holding meetings in Awgu and no one has attacked them in the manner Labour Party meetings have been attacked in Aninri and Awgu LGAs.

“Even the deaf and blind knows that Peter Obi and the Labour Party is the only hope of the Igbo man to end the agitations and marginalizations of our people.

“”For those who don’t know, When MNK started this struggle, he was advocating for a better Nigeria and restructuring until he discovered the deceit , lip service and selfishness the Political Leaders of the South East are paying to the struggle. Everybody has seen that it’s only Peter Obi that has the political will to make things right for Nigeria and South East especially. I don’t agree that IPOB are mindless goons to attack the only route to achieving our common goals which is the total emancipation of our people from hunger, insecurity and poverty ravaging us.

“This is the stock in trade of the members of the opposition who are afraid to see the people free from the shackles they have held us down since over the years and looting our common patrimony.

“I urge Labour Party Members to remain calm , undaunted and committed to the goals of the party.

“I am already interfacing with the State party Officials and our Governorship candidate to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“We remain undaunted, the job of rescuing this country, Enugu State and Awgu LGA is a survival battle we have to prosecute with our PVCs and a strong resolve for a working society and good governance to be entrenched. We must forge ahead in our struggle and can’t be intimidated by these antics of the sinking camp of evil and bad politicians who doesn’t have the interest of the people .

“Long Live Labour Party!!!

Forward Ever!!!!

Backward Never!!!!!

“Engr Ikechukwu Igwebuike.

Labour Party Chairman Awgu LGA.”

Political watchers insist that violence jas since returned to Enugu state since the reappearance of Ebeano political family.