Gunmen attack Anambra police station, kill two police officers

Gunmen on Monday attacked a police station in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, leaving behind five unexploded improvised explosive devices (bombs) and killed two police officers.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the Command have recovered from the scene of gunmen attack unexploded improvised devices.

The statement read in part, “Suspected Arms proscribed group attacked Umunze police station in the early hours of Monday.

“The arsonists invaded the Police facility with the improvised explosives, shooting sporadically, killing two of the police officers on duty, while some parts of the station also caught fire.”

While noting that Joint Security Forces comprising the Police, Army, Navy, Civil Defence, and other security agencies, who recovered five unexploded improvised explosives at the scene are currently on the trail of the arsonists, the PPRO revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam had visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

The statement added, “Unfortunately, two of the Police Operatives on duty during the gun battle in a bid to resist the assailants from causing more havoc, paid the supreme price. Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, visited the scene on a spot assessment to reinforce and reassess security deployment,.

“He called on anyone who has any information that will aid the investigation to come forward. He also assured utmost confidentiality to any such information in this regard.”