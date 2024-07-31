Gunmen abduct Delta former commissioner

BARRY AGBANIGBI-Asaba

Delta State former Commissioner for Technical Education and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Evangelist Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor has been abducted by heavily armed gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5:00pm on Tuesday at Ogagifo Street, Off Delta Broadcasting Service Road, Asaba. An account said Mrakpor who is the General Overseer of the King Jesus & I Church located on the Street had barely arrived the Church premises at about 5:00pm for the weekly programme which usually holds on Tuesdays when the gunmen who had laid siege on the Church premises, alighted from one of the parked vehicles and headed for her Police escorts, what followed was a chilly replay of the most gruesome murder in Asaba history in recent times as the killers pumped hot lead into the Police at point blank range before proceeding to the Church hall for their main target whom they led out into their get-away vehicle.

The official driver of the one-time House of Representatives member who showed resistance was shot severally by the gunmen. The men who were armed with sophisticated weapons reportedly fired several gun shots ostensibly to scare perceived enemies before taking their victim away with her children who had arrived Asaba from the United Kingdom for the holidays.

The vehicle was later set ablaze at the bank of the River Niger at Otu-Ogwo area in Asaba to avoid any trace. She was reportedly bundled blind folded into a waiting flying boat to an unknown destination. Delta State Police PRO, DSP Bright Edafe said Police investigation had commenced.

