Gunmen abduct Corps members returning from camp in Rivers

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who were returning from the just concluded three-weeks Orientation Camp in Ondo State.

According to reports, the corps members were abducted on Tuesday night at about 9pm on their way to Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

An eyewitness whose sister-in-law was among the kidnapped corps members confirmed the development to journalists on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

He said the corps members were abducted along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that five of the corps members were able to escape and reported at the Rumuji Divisional Police Station.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear how many corp members are still in the kidnappers’ den or how many other passengers were abducted.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the corps members.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said that some of the corps members have been rescued while efforts are on to rescue the remaining members.