Guinea Insurance up scales services with N900m fresh capital injection

Determined to remain upbeat in the provision of insurance products and services, Guinea Insurance Plc said that it has injected about N900 million as capital into its business in 2022 and is in the process of listing 1.8 billion shares.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company, Mr. Ademola Abidogun disclosed this at the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors’ (NAIPE) 2023 first quarter CEO’s Forum in Lagos.

Abidogun said the insurer has a lot of funds within its system and over N2billon cash under its management to do business.

He noted that the underwriting firm made the highest Gross Premium Written (GPI) of N1.4 billion in 2022, compared to the last ten years.

“We were also able to make an underwriting profit. If you look at the statistics, Guinea insurance has consistently grown so much in its underwriting profit.

“When you check the financials, you will see that the core business of insurance is underwriting, which means; collect business, underwrite it and make profit,” he said.

According to Abidogun, the insurance company was working to improve its investment portfolio, as the fund was essential to sustain a business.

The Managing director hinted that Guinea insurance’s claims payment method is one of the best in the market because the firm believes, one of the main reason for doing insurance business is to pay claims.

“If we pride ourselves as one of the best in the industry in terms of claims payments, we must be able to pay claims after collecting people’s premium,” Abidogun said.

According to him, while the underwriting firm had experienced some challenges a few years ago in the market, it has been able to resuscitate its business between 2021 and 2022.

Abidogun noted that Guinea insurance also had to confront perception issues because a lot of people think the insurer is a one-man business, meanwhile it is a Plc with a very robust structure.

The managing director said that the insurance firm had started business well in the year 2023 in terms of production and as at February, it had done over 300 percent of what it did the same time last year.

“We will be able to deliver in terms of our plans for the year. The most important thing is for an organisation to have the capacity, which has to do with financials and people driving the business and we will continue to evolve,” he said.

