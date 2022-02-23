Guinea Insurance unveils hybrid portal for quicker access to motor insurance

Determined to serve its clients better and perhaps attract more customers into its fold, Guinea Insurance, unveiled a revolutionary self-service motor insurance e-portal that allows customers to purchase motor insurance products in less than two minutes.

The Managing Director, Guinea Insurance, Ademola Abidogun, said that the motor insurance portal was launched to provide the insuring public with unlimited access to make real-time purchases from anywhere and whenever they needed to.

Speaking recently during the launch in Lagos, Ademola said the portal would give customers the freedom to buy authentic and reliable motor insurance policies without any geographical barrier; insofar as the vehicle is within the Nigerian land borders.

Ademola said: “as it stands today, consumer behaviour is undeniably shifting and favouring effortlessness more than before, whether by simply engaging with a business quickly and conveniently or by easily accessing the most relevant information to meet their individual needs. Our customers nationwide would be able to choose and make informed decisions to purchase motor insurance products that best suit their insurance needs”.

Our digital transformation is driven with these key concepts in mind. By updating and improving upon the portal, we aim to provide policyholders with all the information and tools they need to self-serve at any time, creating a seamless experience and better meeting their needs, he said.

The Group Lead, ICT, Damilare Bakare opined that innovation was fundamental to any insurance company during this era of fast-growing technology. In his words: “the portal presents a platform for online real-time purchases by the insuring public, and it is integrated with Paystack Company – one of the best and leading payment gateways in Nigeria and Africa. The insurance agent module on the portal helps to streamline new business submissions and provide them with access to policy information in a self-service manner”.

Therefore, upon the verification of payment for the policy with the use of credit or debit cards, a motor certificate would be generated, downloaded, and emailed to the customer instantly. The portal could be used by brokers and agents who are registered with Guinea Insurance PLC and visitors to the Guinea Insurance website, could get to the motor insurance portal via the “Buy Motor Insurance” button on the site, he further added.

On top of that, the company said it was determined to increase the portal usability and performance to further empower drivers and future-proof the brand in its strategic plan of providing exclusive access to a personalised online portal. Customers would be able to revel in the good fortunes of low premium rates, convenient and time-saving process, great customer experiences, instant receipt of motor certificates, payment integration that assures security and ease of payment, integration to NIID portal for verification of genuine motor insurance, and free tracking on comprehensive motor insurance depending on the value of the car.

