Guidelines for Edo primaries in Line with Electoral Act – LP clarifies

*N30M nomination fees lowest among major parties

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Labour Party has said that the party’s guidelines for the Edo State governorship primaries, as approved by the leadership, is in line with the provisions of the with the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act and especially the Labour Party constitution.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh also said the fee for the party’s nomination form is still the lowest among the three major political parties in the country.

Ifoh said the guideline for the primaries is well designed to widen participation in the electoral process, as it as members of the wards and local governments will actively participate in the nomination.

He said, “The Guideline, no doubt has widened the scope of participation within the Labour Party members. All members of the party from the Ward level will have one role or the other to play in the emergence of the party’s candidate.

“It is consequent upon these, that all members of the party from the Ward will be nominating two delegates each who will converge in their various Local Governments to nominate five delegates each that will participate in the primary election scheduled to hold on February 22, 2024 that will produce a candidate for the party.

“Article 27 of the party’s Constitution gives the leadership of the party the power to make rules and guidelines for the conduct of primaries that will elect public officers. That same Article 27:3 provides that the Nomination of the aspirants for the office of the governor shall be by the state Congress. It therefore means that it is the state Congress that has the power and responsibility to elect the governorship candidate.

“However, Article 13:5a provides for the composition for the State Congress. It must be noted that the Electoral Act 2022 as amended has abolished Statutory Delegates which has altered the composition of Congresses. The only standing position in our Party’s Constitution in Article 13:5a in Item (viii) which provides that delegates elected by the Congress of each Local Government within the state shall participate in the state Congress.

“So the guideline currently released by the leadership of the party in respect to Edo State Governorship Election falls in line with the provision of the constitution. It has most importantly widened the scope of participation of the members. It thus means that party members at the Ward will nominate two members each from each ward.

“These two members from the Wards will also nominate 5 members from each of the Local Governments in the state who will now qualify to elect the governorship candidate of the party at the State Congress. It therefore follows that the party has not violated the 1999 constitution, the electoral Act and also the party constitution.

“The party also deemed it necessary to make clarification on the fees of N30 million charged for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Edo state governorship election. It must be noted that all factors were taking into account before the National Working Committee arrived at the figure.

“It must be noted that the cost of elections into political offices in Nigeria is quite expensive as witnessed from the recently general election. Aside being qualified to contest election, aspirants must also be ready to show capability and capacity to fund campaigns and other election requirements.

“Comparatively, the fees charged by the Labour Party is still the lowest among the three major political parties in the contest. Therefore, any person who cannot afford that fee does not have a the capacity to run for the governorship election.” he said.

Ifoh explained that the fees are expedient as it forms the major source of funds for the party, and covers all expenses for congresses and other logistics for the primaries.

The party therefore called on intending aspirants to make the necessary sacrifice by participating in the exercise and assured them of a level playing field.