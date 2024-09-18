Guber Poll: Ondo APC unites for victory, reconciles estranged members

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has reaffirmed its commitment to unity and cooperation ahead of the upcoming governorship election.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s ultra-modern secretariat complex in Akure, Chairman Engr. Ade Adetimehin emphasized the need for members to put aside their differences and work together to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

He said the time for bickering is over; saying “it’s time to unite behind our candidate and march towards victory,”

Adetimehin was making references to the factionalism that emerged from the last primary election.

Notable party members, including nonagenarian Pa Nathaniel Fapohunda, Commissioner for Education Hon. Olaoluwa Akindolire, MHA Nelson Akinsuroju and Engr. Benjamin Akinbobola echoed this sentiment, urging members to prioritize party discipline and unity.

The meeting, aimed at reconciling factional members in Ile-Oluji-Okeigbo Local Government, yielded a resounding agreement to work together and ensure victory for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming election.

To cement this newfound unity, Adetimehin mandated the constitution of a leaders’ forum for the Local Government and directed that all party meetings be held at the secretariat.

He said” With a renewed sense of purpose, APC members are poised to celebrate their unity and march towards a victorious election.

“Let’s roll out the drums and rejoice in our newfound peace and determination to work together as one team when you you all get back to your various wards at your local government in Ileoluji.

“This unity is crucial for the party’s success, as recently highlighted by the reconciliation between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other aspirants who contested with him. With unity and cooperation, APC Ondo Chapter is ready to conquer the upcoming governorship election.

