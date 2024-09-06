Guard injured as fresh attack rocks Rivers APP secretariat

.Chairman condemns incident, demands arrest of perpetrators

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has condemned a fresh attack on it’s secretariat in Rivers State by unknown gunmen, barely three weeks after an explosive attack on the secretariat.

The fresh attack on the APP Secretariat in Rivers State on Wednesday, we gathered, left the party’s security guard seriously injured.

The APP in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday called on the Rivers State Police Command and other security agencies to go after the perpetrators and ensure they are arrested and made to face the law.

The APP Chairman in Rivers State, Sunny Wokekoro, had while briefing journalists on the incident said it is an attempt to scare the party ahead of the forth coming council elections in the state.

Wokekoro vowed that they are not threatened by the attacks, stating that the APP is a moving train that cannot be stopped, adding that it is determined to secure victory in the October 5 local government council polls.

He said, “You all recall that about a month ago, soon after our state party office was unveiled by our national chairman and his team, the party secretariat was attacked, and Tuesday night, almost about the same time, the place was attacked again.

“We received a call in the early hours of Wednesday that one of our gate guards was shot. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Hon. Wokekoro revealed that “We made efforts throughout last night to contact the police officers stationed at the party secretariat to ensure the safety of the secretariat and all party members. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach the inspector in charge. We called him multiple times, but he has not returned our call.”.

According to him, the continuous assault on the Action Peoples Party is a result of the opposition’s apprehension towards the party’s growing popularity in Rivers State and the significant support it is garnering from the residents.

He stated that “Our party has become a major force to reckon with in Rivers State. This fact alone is likely to provoke envy from those who think they own the state. However, the truth is that we are a formidable party, and our activities are ongoing here on a daily basis.”

“In fact, we are experiencing an influx of people from other parties such as the PDP, Labour Party, and APC. They are all joining our party. I’m not sure if that is a sufficient reason for anyone to act in the way they are.”.

Hon. Wokekoro advised against engaging in divisive politics, emphasizing that politics should not be associated with warfare. “All of us should participate in politics with a sense of morality and integrity, even when tempted by money or power. There is no issue worth sacrificing anyone’s life. It is a reality that individuals will have varying ideologies and affiliations with different political parties, but this should not automatically create enmity.”

While emphasizing that the attack cannot be tolerated, Hon. Wokekoro urged the Nigeria Police Force to quickly launch an investigation into the attack and apprehend those responsible.

“We do not believe it is wise or advisable for anyone to resort to such violence in politics. We are unaware of the reasons behind it, but we anticipate that the police will conduct an investigation and inform us of the immediate or underlying cause of the incident that occurred last night,” he added.