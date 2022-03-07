GTCO’s PBT stood at  ₦221.5bn in 2021

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) weekend released its Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the result which was released on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE), the Group said its balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing Full Year 2021 at ₦5.44trillion and ₦883.2billion, respectively.

Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong closing at 23.8per cent while asset quality was sustained with a Non-performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 6.0per cent based on the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) (6.92per cent based on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prudential Guidelines) representing a marginal improvement over IFRS 6.4per cent impaired ratio and a slight increase over FY 2020 6.86per cent CBN Prudential Guideline NPL ratio.

Also, the Cost of Risk improved to 0.5per cent from 1.2per cent during the same period.

The Group posted Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦221.5billion, representing a dip of 7.0per cent from ₦238.1billion recorded in December 2020.

In the same period, the Group’s loan book (net) increased by 8.4per cent from ₦1.66trillion while deposit liabilities grew by 14.4per cent from ₦3.61trillion to ₦4.13trillion.

Speaking on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our performance reflects the strength of our franchise and underscores our ability to deliver long-term value for our Stakeholders in spite of the challenges in the business environment and shifting economic conditions. As a Group, we have continued to explore newer ways to connect with our customers and better our communities by offering greater and more rewarding experiences.

“2021 presented a crucial opportunity as we took strategic steps to reorganise our business and advance our position as a leading financial services company. With the recent addition of Pension Fund and Wealth Management businesses to the Group, we are well on our way to rapidly scale our operations and strengthen our foothold in these key industry segments. Our goal is to consolidate our place at the top of Africa’s financial services value chain by leveraging technology to provide end-to-end financial solutions to more people and businesses across Africa,” he said.

In terms of significant performance metrics, the Group maintained a decent showing with post-tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 20.6per cent, post-tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 3.4per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.8per cent, and Cost to Income Ratio (CIR) of 42.3per cent.