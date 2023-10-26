GTCO posts ₦433.2bn PBT in Q3

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has released its unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2023, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The Group reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦433.2billion, representing an increase of 155.2per cent over ₦169.7billion recorded in the corresponding period ended September 2022.

The Group’s loan book grew by 17.7per cent from ₦1.89trillion recorded as at December 2022 to ₦2.22trillion in September 2023, while deposit liabilities increased by 37.9per cent from ₦4.61trillion in December 2022 to ₦6.36trillion in September 2023.

The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at ₦8.6trillion and ₦1.3trillion, respectively.

Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 25.1per cent, while asset quality was sustained as IFRS 9 Stage 3 Loans improved to 3.8per cent in September 2023 from 5.2per cent December 2022, however, Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 4.1per cent from 0.6per cent in December 2022 owing to Management’s conservative stance on provisioning as macros worsened y-o-y, weighing negatively on the ECL variables.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “Our 3rd Quarter performance underpins our strategic positioning as a leading Financial Holding Company and reaffirms our strong capabilities to successfully navigate the challenges in our operating environment.

“Going into the final quarter of the year, we will continue to leverage the strengths within our growing financial services ecosystem to improve our products and service offerings, enhance customer experience, and maximise shareholder value.

“We are proud of our work towards Promoting Enterprise across the African continent over the years and remain committed to helping indigenous small businesses thrive through our consumer-focused fairs. The 6th Edition of the GTCO Fashion Weekend is scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria, on 11/12 November 2023, and will give entrepreneurs in the Nigerian fashion retail space a free-business platform to showcase their diverse talents and creativity to a global audience,” he said.

Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services industry in terms of key financial ratios i.e., Pre-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 52.4per cent, Pre-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 7.7per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 25.1per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 29.7per cent.