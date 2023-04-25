Champion Newspapers Limited
Group Urges Support For  Soludo Security Initiative As Anambra Youths Clampdown On Hoodlums,

Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo
 Warn Assassins, Kidnappets, and others To Leave Community
AMAECHI PERCY  ONYEJEKWE
AWKA
 Anyibuofu Age Grade,  a community-based Non -governmental organization  has urged individuals, organizations agencies, and parastatals in Anambra to support the state government security initiative.
     This is even as Nnobi Youths has risen up to the challenge and clamped down on hoodlums in the community.
  The youths warned armed robbers, kidnappers., assassins, and fetish art practitioners to desist from the dastardly act and stop incessant killings often reportedly attributed to hoodlums in the community, and vacate the town, adding that anybody perpetrating or engaging in the evil and nefarious act were risking arrest and jungle justice.
 Chief Hyacinth Okeke, Chairman Anyibuofu Age Grade who lauded the youths in an interview yesterday,said all hands must be joined to fight insecurity in Anambra.
     Okeke who was flanked by the Secretary, Honorable Kampala Okafor and other officers of the group said  the Soludo Security Initiative had recorded remarkable success in the state and urged individuals, organizations, agencies and parastatals to assist the government fight insecurity in Anambra.
     Okeke noted that Nnobi,  Nnewi, Ekwulobia. Awka ,the state capital and Awka Awka -Etiti  had; become  peaceful following the effort of security operatives in the state
      He said his group had also planned to build  a sports complex and other projects which would create jobs for the youths in the state.
     ” The state government Security Initiative has continued to record remarkable success in the state. Our youths have also risen to the challenge. That is good.. Security is a collective thing. Individuals, organizations agencies and parastatals should assist the government to fight insecurity in Anambra”, Okeke said.
