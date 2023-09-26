Group to FG: Release Nnamdi Kanu to end sit-at-home, boost S/East development

THE Rescue Nigeria Global Network (RNGN) has urged the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to boost development and end criminality in the South-East.

Dr Michael Chukwujekwu, Global Coordinator, RNGN, said the Federal Government should consider releasing Kanu to stop criminal groups from using the detention as an excuse to perpetuate crime and insecurity in the zone.

Chukwujekwu said in a statement made available to NAN from United Kingdom, that it had become pertinent for the Federal Government to urgently intervene for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

He expressed displeasure over the inability of government to release the IPOB leader, saying that many lives and property have been lost due to his continued detention.

“Pathetically, the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has ended, yet Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released not withstanding the court’s ruling.

“If the executive made her claims and passed the responsibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu to the Judiciary and judiciary had played their role by granting judgement for his release, should the Legislators at the NASS also need to play their own role too?

“Nigeria is at the point where rule of law should not to be ignored; the country needs to proactively release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Inaction could seem enabling the sit-at-home, obviously, a sabotage to the business, education, industry, economy and development of the South-East and Nigeria.

“Could the way forward for Nigerian, South-East (Ndigbo) be to tackle this main issue about sit-at-home that leads to destruction of life and properties, as well as business, and end it?

“In doing the needful, could we be avoiding the chance for another person rising even if Simon Ekpa is silenced,” Chukwujekwu said.

He said that allowing insecurity to fester anywhere in the country would not augur well with the country’s economy.

Chukwujekwu added that the clamour for arrest and extradition of Simon Ekpa, for instigating the sit-at-home may not end the trouble the country and people in South-East found themselves in.

“The question is, if Simon Ekpo is arrested or extradited will it solve the problem?’

“Will the killings and destruction of properties in the South-East due to sit-at-home stop or will another person assume such leadership of Simon Ekpa?’

“What actually is the main prayer of the perpetrators of the sit-at-home that is leading to the destruction of lives and properties in the South-East of Nigeria?’

“There is an urgent need for Nigeria and Ndigbo to look into the cause of the sit-at-home critically and deal with it,” he asked.