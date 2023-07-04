Group questions Zamfara Gov, Lawal’s N9trn asset declaration

.Urges CCB to make findings public

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has raised alarm over alleged assets declaration of N9 trillion by the Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Dauda Lawal.

The group however, called on the Code of Conduct Bureau and other relevant agencies of government to look into the claims and make their findings public.

The Coalition made the call during a press conference in Lagos, noting that the organization considered the humongous assets to be true which it believes the Governor only denied the report, “when the uproar and public scrutiny was huge and resounding.

Spokesman for the group, Mr Olufemi Lawson who read the speech on behalf of the organization maintained that the CCB should let Nigerians know the characters in the governance space.

He reiterated that going by the level of bloodletting and killings in Zamfara, it was mind-boggling an individual could worth such amount going by the economic implications attached to insecurity in the State.

While urging the international community to beam its searchlight on Mr. Lawal, the organization noted that this was a collective fight which must be fought ollectively.

The statement read in part, “Now, our appraisal of the system is that there’s no proper check and balances to detect at the early stage, and nip in the bud any attempt by public officials to dip their hands in the public coffers. We have had bogus asset declarations by some of our governors, ostensibly to cover for the Graft that will follow their activities as the state helmsman.

“Today, we are zeroed in on Zamfara for obvious reasons. Why Zamafara? This is because despite the availability of gold and other mineral resources, in large quantities, the people of Zamfara have not been able to benefit substantially from this God-given resources. The security issues and underdevelopment have put the state in a state of comatose. Why is it that terrorism has remained unabated in Zamfara?

“Who are the beneficiaries of this mindless bloodletting? These posers we need to interrogate further. Now enter Mr Dauda Lawal. It’s an open secret that when Mr Lawal was sworn in, the news was everywhere that he’s worth $5bn and N1bn in nine banks. $5bn?

“This emboldens the conviction in us that the news that he, Gov. Dauda Lawal declared assets worth N9trn is true which he only denied when the uproar and public scrutiny was huge and resounding.

“The African richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is worth $15bn with his assets, and Lawal is worth $5bn without any known companies or major breakthroughs in new invention or technology. How did he make his money? From the information we gathered, Mr. Lawal had declared such humongous amount to the code of conduct bureau as part of the enabling laws to take over as state governor.

“Now, our challenge now is that it is incumbent on Mr Lawal to lead by example. What we are now asking, is for Mr Lawal to tell the world how he made his money and details of his asset declaration, before the Code of Conduct Bureau. We don’t want to hear the usual refrain after his exit when he’s been called to account that he didn’t enter a government a pauper. The era of humongous wealth without enterprise is gone forever. We want to know how he made his trillions so that other governors who are super rich will also follow suit.

“We are doing this because Nigeria is now in a precarious situation more than ever. The debt issues and economic crises we are in now require that we do our best. We want to appreciate our media friends in this campaign for doing a yeoman job. We want you to do more because we owe it as a collective duty to the incoming generation that in view of economic crisis that our leaders had plunged us in due to their indiscretion, it will not be business as usual anymore.

“You also know how difficult it is to obtain information despite the passage of FIA. Most of the time, we had to depend on inside sources to get information. It is an open secret that politicians over time have monetized the political system and unless we do a proper check, we may wake up one day to see Kidnappers, Bandits, Yahoo Yahoo Boys and Boko Haram leaders occupying our government houses, since it’s all about money and nothing else.

“The level of bloodletting and killings in Zamfara is mind-boggling, and there’s need to put an end to this dastardly act. We also want to urge the international community to beam its searchlight on Mr. Lawal to know how the houses declared in France, USA, and UK were acquired.

“The Western world should help in tackling money laundering and other associated vices because most of these monies ended up being used to finance terrorism.

“We will also like to call on Code of Conduct Bureau and relevant agencies of government to look into this claims and make its findings public for Nigerians to truly know the characters in our governance space.

“On our part, it’s a collective fight; so, when we see something, let’s say something, so that collectively, we can rid Nigeria of pilferers whose ball pen has robbed the kids of the nation of its fair share of the national cake. We thank you for your attention.”