Group proffers solution to youth restiveness, poverty in Ebonyi communities

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

A Socio-Political Group known as Oriuzor Youths Vanguard for Good Governance has decried the upsurge in youth restiveness and poverty in some communities in Ebonyi State.

The National President of the Group, Mr Igiri Innocent, made the assertion in Abakaliki during an Interactive session with newsmen.

Igiri called on traditional rulers, political and religious leaders to devise measures geared towards emancipating the community from poverty, illiteracy and cultism.

He also reacted to the growing spate of cultism, illiteracy and poverty rocking the Oriuzor community in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the Group, “It is expedient for leaders of the area to come together to restore the glory of the once shining community.

“Oriuzor in Ezza North is my home, it needs serious intervention, the community has been bedeviled by so many factors ranging from cultism, illiteracy and poverty,” he said.

Speaking further, he said”This is mostly attributed to the kind of leaders that has been in charge of the people’s affairs

“Everything in Oriuzor revolves around some certain elements that desire reorientation and attitudinal change.

“Oriuzor is a special community in the heart of Ezza Ezekuna, the community should not be lagging behind in this 21st century.

“Communities in other parts of the state and country at large are busy embracing smart technology/ inventions, where are we not getting it right?

“I want to encourage our traditional rulers, political and religious leaders in Oriuzor, to do more to bring the clan to the shining spot of the state of Ebonyi”, he reiterated.

