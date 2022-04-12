Group praises VP Osinbajo’s declaration to contest APC presidential ticket come 2023 general elections.

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A Group known as ‘Osinbajo Volunteer Movement has commended Nigeria’s Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group made commendation in Bauchi state saying that Yemi Osinbajo is the right man for the job of the presidency come 2023.

Disclosing this to Journalists

in Bauchi on Monday shortly after the declaration and a rally held in honour of the Vice-president, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Ibrahim Khalid Angale recalled how the group had earlier called on the Vice-President to declare his interest to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which he finally yielded to their call.

According to him,”Nigeria needs a leader who is strong physically, intellectually and sound to tackle the many challenges facing the country” .

“We are very happy over the official declaration made by the Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of the president come 2023.We are supporting him because he is mentally fit, has expectational leadership qualities and possess the technical know-how to transform this nation”, he said .

The National Publicity Secretary added, “the Vice-president has been part of this government for the past seven years, he is not a novice when it comes to affairs of this country, he is conversant with challenges facing this country.We are expecting him to consolidate on the work already laid down by President, Muhammadu Buhari, this is the reason we are registering our support for him”.

He then assured that all the states in the North-East will continue to mobilize support for his presidential ambition to keep the APC alive even after the tenure of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.