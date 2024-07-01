Group offers free medical outreach in Osun community

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A non-profit organization, Benson Adeyemi Foundation (BAF), has embarked on a free medical outreach for residents of Osogbo, Osun State.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, and Osun Twitter FC held a novelty match alongside the medical outreach, which included free blood pressure tests, hepatitis tests, sugar level tests, malaria tests, and the distribution of free drugs, among others.

Speaking at the event on Sunday evening, a representative of the Benson Adeyemi Foundation (BAF), Temitope Oladejo, noted that the ground was committed to complementing the government’s effort in ensuring that residents’ health is well improved.

He said: “This is a testament to what the organization stands for and also to working with the Osun State Government to make sure that the lives of the people in the state are well improved by having an overall healthy lifestyle.

“Over the past 8 months, we have been running different outreaches, and we are always happy to contribute our quota to the state government when it comes to ensuring that people have a healthy lifestyle.

“Our key focus is to make sure people maintain a healthy lifestyle, and we want to encourage that people frequently go for checkups.

“Don’t be overwhelmed with what is happening around you; your health is very important, regardless of what you think your pocket might be.”

However, a beneficiary of the outreach, Adesanya Esther, urged the well-to-do citizens of the state to also emulate the foundation’s gesture by making available free health care to residents.

In her words, “I want to urge all well-to-do citizens of this state to emulate something like this; there are a lot of people who can’t afford checkups, not to mention buying drugs. If we have enough individuals to embark on medical outreaches, then we’ll have a more healthy society”.

