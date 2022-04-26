Group knocks Buhari, APC for pegging presidential nomination form at N100 million.

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A youth group known as Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC for pegging its presidential nomination form at N100 million.

It described such act as one capable of causing corruption.

The group wondered how someone applying for a job with a four years remuneration of N56million will be expected to apply for the job with N100million, if the president and his party is not planning to steal from the country.

According to a statement signed by leaders of the various zones that make up the group, including its president general, Goodluck Ibem said,

“We are alarmed over the outrageous cost of APC nomination and Expression of interest forms of N100 million for Presidential, N50 million for governorship, N20 million for Senatorial and N10 million for federal house of representative.

“The approval of these outrageous fees for mere nomination and Expression of interest forms of a party in power confirms the party as a cesspool of corruption.”

The group reminded President Buhari of his criticism in 2014 when his party fixed the fee at N27.5 million for the presidential forms ahead of the 2015 general elections, noting that under his watch, his party is demanding N100million, and he is keeping quiet.

While analysing the salaries of the president, COSMBYLA said: “The annual salary of the president of Nigeria is N14,058,820.00k. In 4 years it would be N56,235,280.00k. How will someone apply for a job with N100 million, other campaign expenses exclusive just to earn N56,235,280.00k.

“President Buhari is an employee of Nigerians and he is answerable to Nigerians who elected him into power in 2015 and 2019. As youth leaders of this country who have the interest of our nation Nigeria at heart, We demand to know how someone whose salary will amount to N56,235,280 in 4 years will be applying for the same job with a whopping sum of N100 million.

“If an APC presidential aspirant brings out N100 million to purchase his party’s Presidential forms, spend all the monies needed to campaign round the country and settle political party heavy weight, if the winner will steal from Nigerians to recoup when sworn-in.

“President Buhari has confirmed to Nigerians that all this time he contested for the office of the President, he was not contesting to be President so that he can build Nigeria, but rather he was contesting so that he can destroy what is left of the country.

“How can one explain that when President Buhari came into office, one dollar was exchanged for N160 and now under his watch the same one dollar is N580. Foreign investors were coming in to invest into our economy but today all of the investors have left because of insecurity.

The group stressed that President Buhari has failed Nigerians and there is no pretending about it,.

It added, “Nigerians are tired of these administration, we are waiting for the President’s resignation.”