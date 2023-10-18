Group kicks against alleged plot to oust Sen Orji Kalu from senate, says Nigerians will not allow it

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

An Igbo youth group under the auspices of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL has kicked against the alleged plot to remove the senator representing Abia North senatorial zone, Senator Orji Kalu.

According to ousted Senator Elisha Abbo who was recently removed by an appeal court, the plot was being hatched against some senators, including himself and Kalu, having failed to support Senator Godswill Akpabio, during the Senate presidential contest.

COSEYL maintained that if the plot is ever contemplated can amount to a coup against democracy.

A press statement signed by the duo of Comrade Goodluck Ibem and Comrade Okey Nwaoru; President General and Publicity Secretary of the group respectively, said that there was no crime in any politician holding a separate view from others.

The statement said “Different and diverse views on issues has always been the beauty of democracy all over the world. Witch-hunting individuals with opposing or different views is dictatorial and a coup against democracy.

“We want to know when it has become a crime for one to air his or her views or opinion on issues. We want to know when has it become a crime for one to support candidates of his or her choice under a democracy.

“The urgency at which the Court of Appeal within 4 days delivered judgment removing Senator Abbo from office is a clear pointer to the fact that the justices are just playing a script handed over to them by some influential individuals somewhere.

“We monitored the last National Assembly and Presidential elections in the entire South East geopolitical zone and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu convincingly won his re-election based on his performance and popularity among his people in Abia North Senatorial zone of Abia State.

“The unprecedented performance of Senator Orji in just less than 4 months in office is a clear testament that he truly loves his constituents and they also love him in return, which was why they voted massively for him on 25 February 2023.

“Any plot against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a plot against the collective interest of Ndigbo and we stand solidly behind the mandate freely given to him by our people. Senator Orji is and has always been the voice of the voiceless in our society.

The group further warned all those involved in the wicked plot to drop the scheme, saying that Nigerians will not allow it to see the light of the day.”

